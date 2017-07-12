“Fragments of a Dream” rolls into its fortieth year





By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

Walnut Grove — From its small beginnings in the sweltering heat of the high school gymnasium, in July of 1978, Fragments of a Dream was born. Over the years hundreds of people have either been cast members, crew, or other support personnel donating thousands of hours to making the pageant a success over the past 40 years.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.

•Former Wilder Pageant cast and crew members will be recognized at all of this years performances