



Funeral services for James Tighe, of Yankton, South Dakota, formerly of Bloomfield, Nebraska, were held Saturday, July 1, 2017, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Deb Valentine will officiate.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

James, 77, died Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.

James Leslie Tighe was born to Leslie Tighe and Anna (Kramer) on October 30, 1939, in Okabena, Minnesota and was raised in the Westbrook, Minnesota area. Jim was baptized on November 12, 1939, and confirmed on June 7, 1953, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Okabena. He attended first through fourth grade at Windom Grade School, then fifth and sixth grade at Double Lake District 58, and on to Storden High School. On May 25, 1959, he was united in marriage to Gloria Jean Lintner. They made their home in and around the Westbrook area and raised their two sons and two daughters there.

Following high school, Jim worked on various construction projects that took him throughout the Midwest. His love of construction eventually led to owning his own company, Tighe Construction, in Westbrook, Minnesota. While living in Westbrook, Jim and Gloria both also volunteered as EMTs with the Westbrook Ambulance Association for 20 years. In 1990, Jim and Gloria moved to Bloomfield, Nebraska where he was a manager at Michael Foods, for 18 years. Jim was an active member of church council, enjoyed sharing life stories, as well as, fishing, traveling, and watching all Minnesota sports.

Survivors include his wife, Gloria; son, Scott Tighe of Acworth, GA and granddaughter, Megan Kinney (Jamin), great-grandsons, Benjamin and Asher Kinney and granddaughter, Erika; son, Michael (Ann) Tighe of Avon, MN and granddaughters, Abriana and Mariah; daughter, Peggy Tighe of Minden, NV; daughter Tamara (Dale) Mischke and granddaughters, Alexandria, Cassidy, grandson, Ethan, and granddaughter, Miranda; siblings, Patricia (Arlo) Sell of Windom, MN, Thomas (Judy) Tighe of Westbrook, MN, Mary (Joe) Jensen of Storden, MN, John (Sandy) Madsen of Waseca, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his father, Leslie Tighe; mother, Anna (Kramer) Madsen; and step-father, Otto Madsen.