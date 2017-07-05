Born Learning Trail Open & Ribbon Cutting Planned





United Way of Southwest Minnesota, the City of Walnut Grove and the Walnut Grove Lions Club are excited to bring a United Way Born Learning Trail to Walnut Grove to help parents and caregivers support early education and active learning for young children. The Born Learning Trail is a fun, easy way for parents, grandparents and caregivers to use our outside environment to help teach children the skills that are necessary for their success in school. The series of 10 signs are designed to help adults interact with children to boost language and literacy development and also support early learning in everyday moments.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Seninel Tribune for the whole story.