



Mass of Christian Burial for Richard Lawrence VanDeWiele was held June 22, 2017 at St. Paul Catholic Church,Walnut Grove, MN. Burial was in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Walnut Grove, MN.

Richard, 84, Walnut Grove died Saturday, June 17, 2017 at St. John's Lutheran Home, Springfield.

Richard Lawrence VanDeWiele was born on July 19, 1932 in Tracy, MN to George and Elisa (Maeyaert) VanDeWiele. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tracy. On August 9, 1952, Richard was united in marriage to Pearl Johnson. Richard and Pearl were blessed with three children. After their marriage, Richard and Pearl moved to rural Revere and eventually retired in Walnut Grove. Richard made a living farming but always enjoyed going out fishing with his children when they were young. Richard would play ball with them and took them to the cabin almost every Sunday. Richard also loved traveling and riding motorcycle. He liked watching all-star wrestling, going out dancing, camping with his grandchildren, shooting pool, and going on bus tours with Pearl. Richard was also a social member of the Walnut Grove American Legion, and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church where he was active as an usher and a Eucharistic minister.

Survivors include Pearl, his wife of 64 years; children: Michael (Carol) VanDeWiele of Revere and Randy (Julie) VanDeWiele of Windom; son-in-law Mark Tanghe; siblings: Maurice (Judy) VanDeWiele and Julie (Jim) Claeys; sisters-in-law: Beverly VanDeWiele and Judy (Carl) Dagner; and many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, daughter Becky Tanghe, and siblings: Oscar, Ray, August, Alice, and Mary.