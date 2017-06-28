Fun Days — Dancing in Color — Keeping the Kourage rocks on





By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

Westbrook — Organizers for Fun Days can give themselves a pat on the back for a job well done. Once again the Fun Days event came off with very few glitches, if any. The weather could not have been much better for the entire weekend with the exception of cooler than usual weather. Otherwise it was a great weekend for Fun Days goers.

Thursday evening a large crowd of people stopped by Sanford’s Community Appreciation Picnic enjoying a meal of hot dogs, hamburgers, beans and watermelon. While attending, visitors were able to look over the Westbrook ambulance and the fire department’s rescue truck.

•Theresa Merrick named Miss Westbrook for 2017 — Fourth annual Keeping up the Kourage Concert was a success