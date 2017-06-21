



Funeral services for Ruth Ellen Parker were held June 20, 2017 at the Tracy Alliance Church.

Ruth, 75, of Walnut Grove, died on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at the St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield.

Ruth Ellen Parker was born on November 28, 1941 in Pasadena, California to Leslie and Ruth (Hill) Eastman. She was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith, graduated from Pasadena High School and attended UCLA.

On June 17, 1961, Ruth was united in marriage to Jack Parker at St. Matthew's Church in Glendale, California. They made their home in Fresno, California where Ruth was a supervisor for the Fresno County Welfare Department. Over the years, Ruth was very active with church both in California and in Minnesota at the Tracy Alliance Church. Ruth was a server, she loved to help others and put them above herself. After retirement, Ruth and Jack moved to Walnut Grove, Minnesota. Ruth was an excellent seamstress, she made dolls and worked for the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum. She also enjoyed fishing, traveling, riding on Jack's motorcycle and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her two children Tamie (Don) McFarlin of Walnut Grove and Pamela (Kimberly) Parker of Copperas Cove, TX; three grandchildren Troy (Alexis) McFarlin, McKenna McFarlin and Stephen (Katey) Harrison; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband Jack, her parents, and sister Patricia Cornwell.