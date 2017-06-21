Walnut Grove Council

suspends police chief

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

Walnut Grove — Last Monday evening the Walnut Grove City Council met in emergency session with acting city attorney Matt Muske.

After Mayor Greg Hansen called the meeting to order, a motion was made by Leonard McLaughlin to close the meeting to discuss personnel matters. The motion was unanimously approved, and visitors were asked to leave until the meeting was reopened.

During the closed session personnel issues were discussed and upon conclusion the meeting was reopened.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.