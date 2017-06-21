Masters Hotel being brought back to life





Joel McKinney, manager of the collection at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum is working on a plan to restore the former Masters Hotel adjacent to the museum

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

Walnut Grove — Joel McKinney has overseen the museum collection for the past couple of years. His main job is determining what should stay in the museum, along with the development of special projects.

McKinney says, we have several committees within the museum. Along with the Collection Committee, there are committees to deal with a five year plan, buildings and grounds, and a stars committee. He says they also work closely with the other Wilder sites in other states. Those sites include the Wilder Museums at DeSmet South Dakota, Pepin Wisconsin, Burr Oak, Iowa, and Mansfield, Missouri. We do a lot of cooperative things with these sites, McKinney said.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.