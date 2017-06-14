



23

Inwood, Iowa

Connor Blom, 23, of Inwood, Iowa, died Monday, June 5, 2017, at his rural Inwood home.

Funeral service was Saturday, June 10, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Connor Blom was born July 25, 1993, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the son of Donald and Nicole Blom. He grew up in the Inwood area and graduated from West Lyon High School in 2012. He attended Mitchell Technical College in Mitchell, South Dakota, graduating in 2016. He worked for various farmers in the area and his family. He was recently employed with Guaranteed Roofing.

Survivors include his father, Donald (Heather) Blom of Inwood; mother, Nicole (Joel) Gruis of Colton, South Dakota; siblings, Christopher (Beatriz) Blom of Tacoma, Washington, Sadie (Kyle) Post of Washington, D.C., Sydney and Cloe Blom, Cierra Gruis and Tristan Gruis; grandparents, Joseph and Linda Gsthoo of Gun Barrel City, Texas, and Ron and Betty Gruis of Rock Rapids; grandmother, Nancy Nagel of Rock Rapids; three nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Arie and Clazina Blom; maternal grandmother, Nancy J. Klith, and grandfather, Dixon Nagel.