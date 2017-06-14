Kenneth Claussen





80

Rock Valley, Iowa

Kenneth G. Claussen, 80, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Sunday, June 4, 2017, at Hegg Memorial Health Center in Rock Valley.

Funeral services were Thursday, June 8, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Rock Valley, with interment in Richland Cemetery﻿, Inwood, Iowa.

Kenneth Gene Claussen was born June 13, 1936, near Rock Valley, son of Alfred and Jennie (Hendriks) Claussen. He attended country school and Inwood High School until his junior year when he began helping his dad farm.

On Nov. 6, 1954, he married Joyce Stensland. They made their home on the family farm.

Survivors include his wife; five children, Terry (Lori) Claussen of LeMars, Iowa, Danny (Deb) Claussen of Rock Valley, James (Patti) Claussen of Garden City, Kansas, Mike (Judy) Claussen and Debbie (Wes) Kats, all of Rock Valley; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; two sisters, Florence Menage and Esther Soltes; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Marlo and Mildred Stensland, Rose Marie Stensland and Arthur and Rosella Stensland.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald; sisters, Anne, Joyce and Evelyn, and parents-in-law, Tobias and Inga Stensland.