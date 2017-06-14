Brightening up the ballpark





sarahm@ncppub.com

Enjoying America’s pastime — the game of baseball — recently got a little brighter at the ballpark in Larchwood. Meyer Electric installed new, state-of-the-art, energy-efficient Musco lights after the Larchwood Baseball Board was awarded a Lyon County Riverboat Foundation competitive grant for $77,960 for the project. The City of Larchwood installed the old lights at the softball complex, allowing both of those fields to have lights.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.

up the ballpark