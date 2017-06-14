



Funeral services for Betty Mae Cohrs were held at June 13, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook, MN. Interment was in the Westbrook Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the American Red Cross Bloodmobile. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Betty Mae Cohrs age 83 of rural Westbrook passed away Friday, June 9, 2017 at the Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center.

Betty Mae (Anderson) Cohrs was born May 30, 1934 in Madison, MN to Manfred O. and Helen (Holen) Anderson. She was baptized and confirmed at the Louisburg Lutheran Church in Louisburg, MN. She sang in the Mellotones Trio and recorded a record of their songs. She graduated from Bellingham High School. After her schooling, Betty worked in Chippewa Falls, WI and Minneapolis. In 1954, she was selected as one of six Minnesota Delegates to attend a six week Encampment for Citizenship in New York City along with representatives from all states. During this six week session, they were visitors of Eleanor Roosevelt at her Hyde Park home. Betty was united in marriage to Vernon C. Cohrs on June 11, 1955 at Louisburg. They made their home on the Cohrs family farm in Dovray Township. Betty was an excellent seamstress, and very crafty and creative in all she did. Throughout the years she was a Girl Scout Leader, Cub Scout Leader, as well as a member of many local clubs. Betty was an animal lover throughout her life and treasured her many pets through the years. Betty enjoyed sewing and quilting, needlecrafts, cooking, entertaining, playing cards, camping and traveling. Betty and Vernon traveled on a farm tour of Europe in 1983 and also over the years to Canada and most states in the US. She was a faithful donor to the American Red Cross. Betty had been a resident at Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center for the past four years and four months. The family thanks the staff for the wonderful care over the years.

Survivors include her children: Patricia J. (Tom) White of Westbrook, Cindy C. Dogan of Plymouth, Vickie L. (Kenneth) Gleason of Owatonna, Robin L. Mergen of Dodge Center, and Kirby C. Cohrs of Westbrook; grandchildren: Jesse (Jeana), Lucas, Cody (Brianne), and Cole White, Carla and Paul Dogan, Dena Gleason (Josh Newell), Amy (Chris) Tacheny, Martin and Maureen Gleason, and Rebecca (Dallas) Linkenmeyer, Travis, Dylan and Taylor Timmerman; great grandchildren: Nathaniel Fick, Cohen, Carlin, Easton and Dean White, Andrew and Noah Tacheny and Kennedy and Mally Linkenmeyer. Betty is also survived by her sister Jeane (Frank) Buer of Canby, brother Glen (Lorna) Anderson of Perham and sister-in-law Edna Anderson of Graceville.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Vernon in 2010, grandson Andrew Gleason, son-in-law Carl J. Mergen, brothers Russell and Donald Anderson, sister Laurel Hanson, sister-in-law Berniece Anderson and brother-in-law Eugene Hanson.