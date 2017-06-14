Karen Sue Peterson





A memorial service was held at the United Methodist Church in Kimberling City, MO on June 3, 2017 for Karen Sue (Weed) Peterson, 74, of Lampe, MO.

Karen, 74, died Sunday, May 28, 2017 after a courageous battle with a long illness.

Karen was born April 10, 1943 to Mildred and Howard Weed in Bloomington, IL. After moving to California in 1955, she graduated from Santa Ana High School and attended Santa Ana College. She worked in the area where she met her future husband, Gilmore Lloyd Peterson. They were married October 14, 1967 and lived in Kansas City, MO where they raised their three children. Eventually, they moved back to Bloomington where she had an insurance agency, and later retired to Lampe, MO with her husband.

She was active in many organizations throughout her life, including serving on the board of directors for Soroptimist International of the Northland, board of directors for St. Judes in Bloomington, and the United Methodist Church Kimberling City Worship Committee. She enjoyed cooking, decorating, and entertaining.

Survivors include her husband Gilmore Peterson; her 3 children Candace (Andrew) Wichmann, Maija (Timothy) Malloy, and Autumn (Philip) Naught; her 8 grandchildren Hannah, Grace, Avery, Jacob, Nolan, Zoe, Oliver, and Graham; and her sister Patricia.

Preceding her in death were her parents Howard and Mildred Weed.