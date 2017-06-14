Medal of Honor recipient helps educators with character development





Jenny Kirk

Staff Writer

jkirk@marshallindependent.com

Marshall Independent

Developing everyday heroes was the message delivered to about 45 educators during a Medal of Honor (MOH) Character Development Program (CDP) training session on Thursday at the Westbrook Community Center.

"It's great just to see these motivated teachers who want to bring a message back to their kids that anybody can make a difference – that they can make a difference," said speaker Tom Kelley, a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and Medal of Honor recipient.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.