Kenneth Ahrendt, 90, of Inwood, Iowa, died Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Fellowship Village of Inwood.

Funeral services were Wednesday, May 31, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Inwood, with interment in Richland Cemetery.

Kenneth Lorance Ahrendt was born Aug. 28, 1926, in rural Sioux County, Iowa, son of George and Cora (Rentschler) Ahrendt. He grew up on the farm he was born at until the family moved when he was a teen to a farm north of Inwood. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII, from 1944-1947.

On Sept. 3, 1950, he married Mary C. Lynn. They farmed near Inwood until retirement in 1991.

Survivors include four children, Patricia (John) Ovrebo of Halstad, Minnesota, Mary (Paul) Barnes of Mandeville, Louisiana, Linda Ahrendt of Pierre, South Dakota, and Steven (Lori) Ahrendt of Inwood; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lazetta Ahrendt of Inwood; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife; daughter, Peggy Tiahrt; son-in-law, Craig Tiahrt; brothers, Vernon, Robert and George Jr. Ahrendt; sister, Ruth Kruse; brother-in-law, Edwin Kruse,﻿ and sisters-in-law, Virginia Ahrendt and Trudy Ahrendt.