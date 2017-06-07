



Cletus Gacke, 84, of Sioux City, Iowa, died Monday, May 29, 2017, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s in Sioux City.

Mass of Christian burial was Thursday, June 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Rock Valley, Iowa, with interment in the church cemetery.

Cletus Paul Gacke was born September 23, 1932 in Alvord, Iowa, son of August T. and Irene M. (Weigman) Gacke. He attended country school through eighth grade and graduated from Rock Valley High School in 1951.

On April 11, 1955, he married Lorraine Bosler. He was drafted into the Army from 1954-1956. He then attended mechanic school in Omaha, Nebraska, nine months. He owned and operated a Phillips 66 service station in Inwood, Iowa, 31 years. After retiring, the couple spent the last few years living in Sioux City.

Survivors include his wife; four children, Randy (Carla) Gacke of Inwood, Linda (Roger) Wagner of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Judi (Scott) Driesen of Rock Valley and Nancy (Frank) Marino of Sioux City; son-in-law, Lyle Van Maanen of Rock Valley; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Vincent (Bonnie) Gacke of Larchwood, Iowa; sister, Barbara (Jerry) Leighton of Sacramento, California; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Joann Van Maanen; brothers, Joseph and Bernard Gacke; sisters, Mary Cunningham and Esther McParland,﻿ and an infant sister, Ethyl Gacke.