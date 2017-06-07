Students recognized for poppy promotions





Members of Larchwood American Legion Auxiliary made presentations to fourth graders at West Lyon Community School on Awards Day. Students received a certificate of participation and a gold dollar for their work on poppy posters. The posters were created in art class under the direction of Kristen Rausch. Annie Metzger’s poster “Proud to be an American” earned third place. “Eagle and Poppies” created by Justus Leuthold earned second place. Clair Metzger’s poster, “In God We Trust,” was selected for first place. The posters are now on display in the community room in Larchwood and will travel to area communities to be displayed. The poster contest was implemented to help promote the National Poppy Program. The program’s goals were to promote and circulate the history of the poppy, explain the significance of the poppy’s distribution and increase poppy revenue.

Students worked on posters during the month of April. Poster board was furnished by the auxiliary and members judged and voted on the poster winners during their May meeting.