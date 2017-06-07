Inwood Kiwanis Club to celebrate milestone





The Inwood Kiwanis Club is celebrating 60 years as a service organization in Inwood. The club is a part of Kiwanis International which focuses on “Serving the Children of the World.” While the local club contributes toward child welfare nationally and internationally, its main focus is on the youth of local communities. The Inwood Kiwanis Club has invited the public to join them for refreshments from 12:30-1 p.m. during their regular meeting Wednesday, June 7.

According to the May 19, 1957, Inwood Herald, “organization of a Kiwanis Club in Inwood appeared quite certain late Wednesday afternoon as the petition for individual memberships picked up new names to meet the minimum requirement for charter purposes.” Help in organizing the club came from members of the Rock Rapids Kiwanis Club, and the following Friday, officers for the Inwood club were elected: Directors A.C. Hanson, E.H. Reimers, A.L. Piersma and Eugene Eisma (only charter member still living); President Dr. S.A. Foss; Vice-president Harold Engen; Secretary E.W. Stearns, and Treasurer Keith Henrickson.

