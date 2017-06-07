Summer fun, sun and safety





sarahm@ncppub.com

Now that school is out, parents and kids will have more hours in the day to fill and have a variety of ways to do so. Throughout the communities in Lyon County are several options to keep kids active and engaged this summer.

All three area libraries have summer reading programs scheduled to encourage young minds to make reading part of their summer days. The Inwood Public Library offers story time June 6, 13, 20 and 27. “Our reading program theme this year is ‘Build a Better World’,” said Donna Bos, library director at the Inwood Public Library. For the summer reading program, older kids will read and keep track of their minutes and younger kids will put their name on a duplex block for every half hour they read. “We’ll see what they can build here in the library,” said Bos of using the blocks to track reading minutes. Emily Ostrander, Lyon County naturalist, will present a program at the library July 11.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story and more pictures.