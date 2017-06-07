



Funeral services for Marjorie J. Clarke were held Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Westbrook. Interment was in Slayton Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com

Marjorie J. Clarke age 87 of rural Slayton died peacefully Friday, May 26, 2017 at Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center.

Marjorie Jane (Timmerman) Clarke was born February 5, 1930, in Slayton, Minnesota to Tony and Leona (Staples) Timmerman. She grew up on the family farm near Slayton. Her dad died young because of a farm accident. As a result, her mother and the rest of the family moved into Slayton. Marjorie graduated from Slayton High School in 1948. Following high school, Marjorie attended North Central Bible Institute in Minneapolis for two years. She completed a four-year degree at Southwest State University in 1971. On September 21, 1950, she and Ross Clarke were married at Slayton Assembly of God Church. Following their marriage, they raised four children on the Clarke family farm. Marjorie loved teaching children in Sunday School. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking and baking, various crafts, gardening and canning.

Survivors include her four children and their spouses: Janice (Alan) Eldridge, Lake Crystal, Jerry, Eagan, Joan (Bruce) Sach, Ramsey, Jay (Kathy), Lakeville; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother Rodney Timmerman, Colman, SD; and sister Arlis Ash, San Jose, CA.

Preceding her in death were her parents and husband.