WWG Class of 2017 turn their tassels





Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

WWG — Sunday afternoon, 37 seniors anxiously awaited their final act as seniors — as they faced the reality of their graduation! For the most part, they appeared to be nonchalant, donning their caps and gowns, as Carolyn Enstad, Mrs. Kletscher, and Ms. Sandbulte pinned on their class flower, gold tipped white rose. In the lunch room and hallway of the high school, the seniors gathered in small groups chatting, and taking photos. The calmness of the scene, showed little of the seniors emotions which were likely running high, as they lined up to march into the gym filled with friends and relatives for their final act as seniors.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story and more pictures.



