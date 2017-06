WG Lions raise $1000 for Back

Packs for kids

Walnut Grove Lions Club. The Walnut Grove Lions sponsored their 2017 annual Pancake Brunch on Sunday, April 2, at the Walnut Grove Community Center. The $1,007.50 profit from the event will be used for Westbrook Walnut Grove Elementary School's BackPack ProgramTM providing kid-friendly, nutritionally balanced food to children.