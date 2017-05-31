Leo Hevern





Leo G. Hevern, 64, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Hegg Memorial Hospital in Rock Valley.

Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, May 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Rock Valley, with interment in the church cemetery.

Leo was born Feb. 17, 1953, at Canton, South Dakota, the son of Boniface and Margaret (Van Vooren) Hevern. He worked at Parkview Industries doing a variety of jobs and sweeping floors at the Mid-American building. He lived the first part of his life at home with his parents and then moved in with his sister, Jane and her family. From 1991 to present, he lived in several group homes with Hope Haven. Earlier this year he was the torch bearer for Special Oympics.

Survivors include his brothers, Lyle (his twin) of Estherville, Iowa, Terry of Sioux Center, Iowa, and Larry of Inwood, Iowa; his sisters, Sheila Driesen of Sioux Center and Jane Schelling of Orange City, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dave﻿.