Lyon County Engineer’s office hires engineering technician

The Lyon County Engineer’s office has hired Cole Knudson of Huron, South Dakota, in a full-time role as engineering technician. Knudson’s first day on the job was May 8. He graduated from Southeast Technical Institute in Sioux Falls May 5 with degrees in land surveying and civil engineering technology.

“I’m originally from Huron and I just moved to town this last weekend,” said Knudson. Regarding his choice of career, Knudson said the first thing he looked at was job security. “Infrastructure isn’t going anywhere. There will always be infrastructure, so I knew that was a solid bet and so I decided to join the land surveying program (at Southeast). And while I was doing that I kind of took a liking to the civil (engineering) side of it as well.”

