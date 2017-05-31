Daycare in demand

sarahm@ncppub.com

Lyon County, in particular the Larchwood community, has seen a decrease in childcare options. Finding childcare for those parents in the workforce is a crucial decision and demand is not being met.

The Larchwood Economic Development Committee called on the service of First Children’s Finance to conduct a market analysis for daycare needs in Larchwood. The analysis grouped children in two groups, ages 0-5 and ages 5-9, to determine needs. “Each age group shows a shortage of childcare and the severity depends on the age group,” explained Angie Rae Duncan from First Children’s Financial. The Economic Development Committee is hoping the information from this analysis will help with future planning.

