Giving Back to the commmunity





Giving Back

to the Community

Students at West Lyon Junior High spent the last two days of the school year helping area communities with various projects. During the two-days, students performed community service at Granite, Inwood, Lester, Larchwood, Inspiration Hills, Rock Rapids, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Lake Pahoja and West Lyon school. The projects ranged from deep cleaning classrooms at West Lyon and helping at the Lyon County fairgrounds to cleaning the Rock Rapids pool, area parks and soccer fields. Students also helped at a local daycare scraping paint, completed some landscaping at Larchwood City Park, and assisted with clean-up needs at Lake Pahoja.

