Memorial Day services scheduled for Monday

Larchwood

The American Legion and Auxiliary will be putting small flags and poppies at the cemetery Friday, May 26 at 6 p.m. The Avenue of Flags will be erected at 6:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Memorial Day services will begin at 10 a.m. at the cemetery. In case of inclement weather, services will be conducted in the Legion Hall. Following memorial services, refreshments will be served to the public in the Legion Hall.

Inwood

A Memorial Day service will be conducted at Richland Cemetery Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. Speaker will be the Rev. Jo Kinnard of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. In case of rain, it will be in the community center. Note: There will not be a coffee hour after the service this year.

Lester

Memorial Day services will begin at 10 a.m. at the cemetery. Children ages 4 and up wishing to carry wreaths and flags for the crosses are asked to be at the cemetery by 9:30 a.m. Pastor Brent Eliason will be the speaker and John Hawf will lead the choir. Local children will decorate the graves of Lester’s deceased veterans. Harold Meester will read the names of veterans buried in the Lester cemetery. Boys’ State representative, Tanner Boote, and Girls’ State representative, Lauren Vande Kamp, will each give a reading. A skit entitled “Military Child’s Table” will be peformed. Grace Rens will play Taps on the trumpet. Juice and coffee will be served after the ceremony. In case of inclement weather, services will be conducted in the Lester Community Center. Lester young people will also be going door-to-door selling poppies Wednesday, May 24 beginning at 6 p.m.

Alvord

Memorial Day services will be conducted at 11 a.m. at the cemetery in Alvord. Lunch will follow at Alvord Community Center. In case of inclement weather, services will be in the community center.

Hudson

Memorial Service will be conducted at the Veterans’ Memorial Building at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 29. The program will include music by the Trinity Romsdal Choir, remarks by Post Commander Don Paulson, POW/MIA Remembrance Service by Rick Harmelink and Gale Harmelink, and a Memorial Address by Leroy Feekes. Lunch will follow in the Memorial Building. A freewill offering will be accepted.