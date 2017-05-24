



Continuing

with God’s Plan

Pastor Tim Ryals has been pastor at Assembly of God Church in Inwood since 2012. While there, he has been working toward a very important goal — becoming an ordained minister. “This process started for me in February of 2006. I completed my first year of academic study and then argued with God for a few years about whether this was really what He wanted me to do,” explained Ryals. “I finally surrendered and resumed my studies and the process of credentialing in October of 2011.”

