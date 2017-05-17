



Memorial services for Lucille Raveling will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lucan. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be in the Lucan Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Lucille, 99, formerly of Lucan, died January 21, 2017 at Golden Living Center in Wabasso.

Lucille was born to Fred and Madge Brakke on August 4, 1917 at Milroy, MN, where she grew up on the farm. Lucille graduated from Milroy High School. Ralph Raveling and Lucille were married on July 31, 1938. In 1944 Lucille and Ralph moved to the farm at Lucan where he had grown up, remaining until moving into Lucan at retirement. Florida was their winter escape from the cold and snow of Minnesota for 20 years. Later they moved to Hill Street Place in Marshall. Lucille was a happy, loving, devoted wife and mother. She was a wonderful cook who hosted innumerable family dinners. She also baked buns for many family gatherings, and always baked bread until the move to Hill Street. Lucille also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and playing shuffleboard in Florida where she won many championship trophies. She loved to read until her eyesight failed, but Lucille remained as sweet as ever and didn’t complain about it. It was her choice to move from Marshall to the nursing home in Wabasso. Lucille had worked there as an aide for 10 years when it first opened.

Survivors include her children: Janice (Dick) Peters and Kathleen (Richard) Norcutt; four granddaughters; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Ralph 2005; brothers Charles, Allen, Lynn Brakke; granddaughters Shelly Peters and Wendy Lund.