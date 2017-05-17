Cindy Lou Mahon





The funeral service for Cindy Mahon, Westbrook, MN, was held Monday, May 15, 2017, at the Life Remembrance Center of Westbrook, MN.

Cindy, 54, died Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

Cindy Lou (Peterson) Mahon was born on July 9, 1962, in Westbrook, MN, to Edward and Susan (Augustine) Peterson. She grew up in Westbrook and graduated from Westbrook High School. Cindy was married to Jeff Mahon. Cindy worked at several jobs including at the nursing home, the Elk Horn Inn and for a time she managed the bar in Dundee. She enjoyed playing pool, shooting darts, reading and spending time with her cats. She also enjoyed her flower garden. Some of her fondest memories were enjoying sunsets over the lake. Cindy was most passionate about spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children Jessica (Michael) Koger of Madisonville, LA, Dustin (Rebecca) Mahon of Centerville, TN, Coby (Wendy) Mahon of Walnut Grove, MN, Tabitha (Cole) Bartz of Sioux Falls, SD; 12 grandchildren; siblings Patty, Joan, Robert and Tex, and significant other Kevin Mischke.

Preceding her in death were her parents and brother, Gene.