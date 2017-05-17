Medal of Honor recipient Leo K.Thorsness





dies at 85

Thorsness was a native of Walnut Grove he was a decorated Vietnam war hero and prisoner of the Vietnam War for six years

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

Jacksonvile Florida — Last week Leo K. Thorsness died last week at Mayo Clinic Care Center in Jacksonville, Florida at the age of 85. Thorsness was born on February 14, 1932, to Bernice and Emil Thorsness of Rural Walnut Grove. Thorsness also had a brother John and a sister Donna.

