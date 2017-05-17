



92

Rock Rapids, Iowa

Marian Timmerman, 92, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, May 11, 2017, at Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Funeral service was Monday, May 15, at Bethel Reformed Church, rural Little Rock, with interment in Riverview Cemetery, Rock Rapids.

Marian Elizabeth Timmerman was born April 11, 1925, in Lyon County, Iowa, the daughter of William Sr. and Mattie (Dirks) Timmerman. She attended country school and later graduated from Wilson High School in Rock Rapids. Most of her working career was with sales. She managed Casey’s General Store in Rock Rapids before retiring. She then cared for her mother. She entered Lyon Specialty Care in 2010.

Survivors include two brothers, Walt (Betty) Timmerman of Ankeny, Iowa, and Harold (Lyda) Timmerman of Rock Rapids, Iowa; one sister, Leona Haack of Inwood, Iowa; one sister-in-law, Mary Timmerman of Benicia, California; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Bill Timmerman, Benhard Timmerman and Fred Timmerman; one sister, Marge Schmahl; two sisters-in-law, Audrey Timmerman and Shirley Timmerman, and﻿ brother-in-law, Larry Haack.