Barrel racers kick up dirt for start of the season





jjensen@ncppub.com

Under the Friday-night lights of summertime, the excitement of the Larchwood Barrels Summer Series of racing fills the Plum Creek Rodeo grounds west of town. Riders of all ages and their horses gear up every other Friday to test their speed and skill around a three-barrel pattern in hopes of tallying the most points by the end of the summer. The first of 10 barrel-racing nights took place Friday, May 12. “This is a great opening-night crowd,” said Carrie Dieters, Larchwood Barrels Summer Series organizer. Mild temperatures and little wind drew more riders and spectators than usual. “The nice weather has everybody and their horses wanting to get out here and see what they can do.”

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.