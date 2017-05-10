Vivian Marie Sorenson





Funeral service was held for Vivian Marie (Nietert) Sorenson May 5, 2017 at the Storden Baptist Church, Storden, MN. Burial was in the Storden Baptist Cemetery, rural Storden, MN.

Vivian Marie (Nietert) Sorenson was born December 19, 1914, in Marshall County, SD, the daughter of Ivan A. and Ella M. (Brellenthin) Nietert. She moved many times with her parents in her growing up years, attended college in Mitchell, SD, and transferred to Mankato Commercial College in 1935. From there, she accepted a position with the Bank in Storden, arriving on the Currie Flyer Steam Locomotive; and it was there she met Willard Sorenson. The two were wed in 1938 joining together to run the family farm, to this union one boy and two girls were born.

Vivian, 102, died May 2, 2017, at Peterson Estates,Westbrook, MN.

Vivian was mainly a homemaker, but worked many years part-time for the Storden Times Newspaper. She also was the secretary of the Storden Senior Citizens for fifteen years. Her interests besides her family were bowling, gardening, reading, music and traveling.

Vivian professed her faith in Jesus Christ at an early age and served her church as an officer in Ladies Aid, church clerk, deaconess, helping put out the bulletin, and on the missionary and library committees.

Survivors include children: Kathleen Agrimson of Chanhassen, MN; John (Sherry) Sorenson of Storden, MN and Jeri (Don) Schuler of Foley, MN; ten grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her mother, Ella Nietert; husband, Willard; son-in-law, Joel Agrimson; sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, and one nephew.