WWG Y.E.S. Team wins big in Region





By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

WWg — Last Friday the WWG Y.E.S. class was honored at an assembly in the high school gymnasium. On hand was Michelle Isaacson, YES Coordinator. Isaacson talked about the accomplishments of the WWG YES Class and its projects during the past year. She presented them with the top award in the region, and a check for $1,000 to be used to fund next years Youth Energy Summit projects.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.

