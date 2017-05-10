West Lyon to graduate 57 seiours on Saturday





West Lyon to graduate

57 seniors on Saturday

vkelly@ncppub.com

West Lyon Community School will conduct graduation ceremonies Saturday, May 13 at 6 p.m. in the school gymnasium.

During the evening, recognition will be given to Gold Cord recipients and National Honor Society members. Also, a high school and an elementary teacher will be recognized as Educators of the Year. A Silent Server Award will be presented to a resident of the community who contributed his/her time and talent to benefit the school district.

Please see this week's edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.








