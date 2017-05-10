Fourth Grade State Fair





Students showcase knowledge of states

sarahm@ncppub.com

A unique event at West Lyon gave fourth grade students a chance to show off some projects they have been working very hard on. All year the students have been learning about the different regions of the United States. Each student had the opportunity to pick one of the 50 states to study, research and showcase. “We’d like to represent as many of the states as possible,” said Renae Weber, fourth grade elementary teacher. They also had the option to work with a partner if they wanted. “The project addresses so many skills. The ability to research information and work with a partner are two of the main ones,” she adds.

