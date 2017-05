Lifelike target practice

Lyon County Conservation set to receive new 3D archery targets

jhommes@ncppub.com

The Lyon County Conservation Board recently purchased a number of 3D archery targets. The targets — which include a whitetail buck, razorback boar, grizzly bear, turkey, velociraptor, skunk, squirrel and stegosaurus — were purchased through the company Rinehart Targets and will be kept at Lake Pahoja Recreation Area.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.