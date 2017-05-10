The business of bees





The buzz of bees floating from flower to flower in the summer is a familiar sound. Bees have such an interesting place in the ecosystem and some local residents have tapped into that special quality.

Austin Bruggeman has owned beehives, which are in his pasture, about four years and has learned a lot about the little winged insect. “I just thought it would be fun,” he said about being a beekeeper and admits he didn’t know anyone at the time that had bees. “I like to try new things.” He noted that beekeeping has been gaining popularity recently. “Now there’s a lot of people getting interested in beekeeping and having bees,” Bruggeman says. He wants to use and share his knowledge with others in the surrounding area by organizing a bee club. Although the group is just getting started, he feels attendance has been good. The bee club meets once a month at Lake Pahoja. “Right now we are just spreading news of the club by word of mouth,” said Bruggeman. He says the goal of the club is to help each other do well with their own hives. They are part of a larger beekeeping club out of Sioux City, Iowa, called Siouxland Beekeepers. Along with residents in the area owning beehives, the conservation board has placed hives on state property as well. Bruggeman does feel like wild bee populations have decreased. “There just isn’t enough habitat and space for them to forage in the wild,” he says.

