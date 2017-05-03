



Geneva Van Hill, 89, of Inwood, Iowa, died Friday, April 28, 2017, at Fellowship Village in Inwood.

Memorial services were Tuesday, May 2, at Inwood Christian Reformed Church with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood.

Geneva Gerdena De Jongh was born Nov. 12, 1927, near Boyden, Iowa, daughter of Peter and Matilda (Van Pykeran) De Jongh. The family later moved to Hills, Minnesota, where she attended school before staying home to help take care of her family.

On March 28, 1947, she married Wilbert “Bud” Van Hill. The couple farmed near Lakewood Corner south of Rock Rapids, Iowa, before moving to Alvord, Iowa, where they owned and operated Bud Van Hill Trucking. In 1962, the family moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, before returning to Alvord in 1972 where the continued the family trucking business. The couple retired in 1977 and moved to Inwood in 1989.

Survivors include four children, Pam (Les) Vander Lugt of Orange City, Iowa, Marlyn (Carla) Van Hill of Alvord, Randy (Cindy) Van Hill of Inwood and Gary Van Hill of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; son-in-law, Marvin (Donna) Kempema of Doon, Iowa; 20 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Joan De Jongh of Luverne, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Cheryl Kempema,﻿ and brother, Preston De Jongh.