Technology lesson with ‘Dash’ and ‘Dot’

Today’s technology provides both opportunities and challenges. Developing skill sets integral to a rapidly-changing technological environment is important at any age. Laura Beyenhof, youth program coordinator for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Lyon County, works to help youth develop important skills during monthly Clover Kids sessions and recently added the help of robots to her list of teaching tools.

Beyenhof received a Lyon County Riverboat Foundation competitive grant to purchase 12 coding robots called “Dash” and six smaller robots called “Dot.” The gadgets connect to a tablet, such as an iPad, or a smart phone and utilize apps to explore programming or coding skills. “Using the robots takes the knowledge kids already have from experiencing technology to a new level of critical-thinking and problem-solving,” said Beyenhof. “It’s really just tying learning into what they’re already doing with tablets, phones, apps, computers, etc. and giving them a different perspective and hands-on experience,” she added.

