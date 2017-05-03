



smullinix@ncppub.com

What started as a fruit and vegetable stand has bloomed into a thriving greenhouse adored by many, not only for its beautiful, one-of-a-kind plants, but the family that owns and operates The Knobloch’s Greenhouse.

Nestled in the country near Alvord, The Knobloch’s Greenhouse, owned by Myron Knobloch, is celebrating its 30th year of business. “When we started I never would have dreamed we could have a greenhouse in the middle of Iowa, doing what we are doing,” Knobloch states.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.

Growing

the Knobloch name