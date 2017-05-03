



Funeral service for Bruce Highby Iverson was held Thursday, April 27, 2017 at First Lutheran Church in Pipestone, MN. Burial was in the Old Westbrook Lutheran Cemetery, rural Westbrook, MN.

Bruce, 67, died on Sunday, April 23, 2017 unexpectedly from a stroke

Bruce was born to Elton and Eleanor Highby Iverson December 12, 1949 in Springfield, MN and baptized at Old Westbrook Lutheran Church on January 8, 1950, where he remained a life-long member. He attended school at Hammer School in Wayzata, MN; Special Education class at Lamberton, MN; the Swan Lake DAC in Delft, MN. In 1976, he became a resident at Hiawatha Manor and then the Serenity House, both of which are in Pipestone, MN. He attended the DAC in Ruthton, MN and Progress in Pipestone. Among his favorite summer activities were attending Camp at Rolling Acres and Camp S.O.S. at Lake Shetek.

He grew up on the family farm near Lamberton and enjoyed all the various farm activities involving crops and livestock. He enjoyed spending holiday vacations at his farm home where he helped plant a garden every year and relaxed watching Andy Griffith videos.

Survivors include his friends and staff of the Hiawatha Manor and Progress in Pipestone, MN; his sister Ellen (Ken) Arnsdorf of Jeffers, MN; his brother Glen (Joan) Iverson of Lamberton, MN and their daughters, Jody (Paul) Hintze and Betsy (Brent) Johnson; his brother Kern (Shirley) Iverson of Lamberton, MN and their children, Joseph Iverson, Edward Iverson, Anthony (Angela) Iverson and Esther Iverson; nine great-nephews/nieces; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his step-father, Lenor Bakken; his stillborn twin sisters; and his nephew, Toby Iverson.