A Mass of Christian Burial for Archie Orvis Senst was held Friday, April 28, 2017 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic church, Northglenn, CO. Interment was held at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, CO.

Archie Orvis Senst, 87, died April 18, 2017 Brighton, Colorado.

Archie was born in Windom, MN to Paul and Minnie (Osland) Senst where he was the eldest of the three siblings; Nyla Matzke and Delbert Senst.

After graduating from Jeffers High School, Archie served his country in the Korean War, proudly receiving The Korean Service Metal, W-3 Bronze Service Star, and the United Nations Service Medal.

He married Loretta Baas and they were the parents of son James Senst and two daughters, Susan Davenport and Julie Eidem.

Archie graduated from Fargo/Moorhead school and soon became proprietor of his own business.

In 1994 Archie married Peg Senst where they enjoyed golfing and traveling.