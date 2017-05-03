



Funeral service for Lois Berneeta Pietz will be held at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd, St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd, St. John Lutheran Home. Interment will be at the Westbrook City Cemetery. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.

Lois, 98, died January 1, 2017, at St. John Lutheran Home, Springfield, MN.

Lois was born Dec 5, 1918, to Willard and Meta (Schmalz) Scrivner, Windom MN.

Lois grew up in Rosehill Township, attending country school through 8th grade, and graduating from Storden High School. On April 9, 1938, she married Kenneth Pietz in Jeffers. They farmed in Amo Township and later in Ann Township. Lois and Ken farmed until 1979, when they retired. They loved to travel, and became snowbirds, spending over 20 winters in Texas.

Lois was an active member of St Olaf Lutheran Church, the Ladies Aid and Thimble Club for many years. She was a devoted mother and wife.

She was an excellent canner, freezer, cook and baker. She had a weakness for stray cats. Lois loved working in the yard and garden, and watching the birds that made their nests there.

Survivors include: son Richard (Marilyn) Pietz, Naperville IL, daughter Kathi (Richard) Dwelle, Madison WI, granddaughter Barbie Pietz and husband Tim Asplund and great grandchildren, Elisabet Pietz and Micah Asplund, also of Madison WI, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband Kenneth in 2000; sisters and their husbands, Berneeta (Bill) Campbell, Ginger (Albert) Olson and Fae (Robert) Blomquist; her brothers and sisters-in-law Marvin (Ardith) Pietz, Ivah Pietz (Alvin) Tjentland, and Donald (Arlene) Pietz. She was the last survivor of her generation.