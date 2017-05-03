



A Funeral Service for Gloria Oihus, Roseburg, OR, formerly of Westbrook, was held May 1, 2017, at LaCanne Family Funeral Home, Windom, MN. Burial was in Red Rock United Methodist Cemetery, rural Sanborn, MN.

Gloria, 84, died January 28, 2017, at her home in Roseburg, OR.

Gloria was born June 29, 1932, in Crookston, MN, the daughter of Oluf Opperud and Stella (Patenaude) Opperud. Gloria graduated from Crookston Central High School. Gloria was united in marriage to Lyle Kansanback (Doc) September 29, 1953 in Crookston, MN. They lived briefly in Slayton, MN, and then moved to Westbrook, MN. Gloria married Gordon Oihus in 1994, spending their winters in Mesa, AZ. They lived in East Grand Forks, MN, Douglas, WY, and then Roseburg, OR.

Gloria was a homemaker, her life revolved around her entire family. Family was everything to her. Gloria was active with church activities by serving as secretary and teaching. She was an avid bowler, bowled on many different teams and served as league secretaries. She assisted Lyle with the Veterinary Clinic as a secretary. She enjoyed doing ceramics, crafts and traveling.

Survivors include her children: Renee (Brad) Schaffer, Roseburg, OR, Rhonda (Tom) Dole, Roseburg, OR and Glen (Jennifer) Kansanback, N. Augusta, SC.; step-children: David (Michele) Oihus, Tempe, AZ. and Barbara (Jack) Sheldon, Mesa, AZ; 6 grandchildren; 7 step-grandchildren; 5 great- grandchildren; siblings: LaVaun Swanson and Eleanor Ness; sister in-laws: Gladys Opperud and Alice Kansanback; brother in-laws: Arnie Hoffe and Luther Ness.

Preceding her in death bwere her parents; husbands, Dr. Lyle V. Kansanback DVM, April 30, 1975 and Gordon Oihus, January 5, 2015; siblings: Lloyd (Isabelle) Opperud, Raymond Opperud, Alice (Earl) Johnson and Mary Lou Hoffe; brother in-laws: Donald (Pearl) Kansanback and Arnold Kansanback; sister-in law: Betty (Kenneth) Pankonin; nephews: Robert Opperud, Russell Pankonin and Paul Ness; niece: Julie (Kansanback) Carlson.