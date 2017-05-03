Red Rock Sportsmen Donate





Lake Sarah, in Murray County, has had a tremendous spawning rate with its Walleyes over the last eight years. The MN DNR has been collecting eggs, and fertilizing them, from the Walleyes in Lake Sarah and hatching them in the Waterville Hatchery. In return they restock Lake Sarah with 30 percent of the harvested hatched fry. The rest of the hatched fry they stock other lakes in the area. As of last week they stocked hatched fry in these area lakes to name a few. Double Lake 108,000, Bean 70,500, and Shetek 1.7 million. Carey Pond south of Storden was also stocked with 877,000 for rearing to fingerling size, then later released into area lakes. All of these fry are about a half inch long and it will take a few years for them to develop into the 15" or larger keepers.

DNR Fisheries Tech, Chuck Obler, spoke to the Sportsmans Club members last week about egg collection on Lake Sarah