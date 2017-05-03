Mother Nature plays spring trick





Early Monday morning Old Man Winter reared his ugly head with a dose of spring time winter through the southwest part of the state.

When it was all said and done Westbrook picked up just under a couple of inches of the soggy wet snow, some times heart attack snow. The snowfall increased farther north with about four inches falling in the Walnut

Grove area, and up to six inches fell in the Marshall area.

Not to worry, it will not last long as Tuesday temperatures are forecast to get into the fifties and warmer the remainder of the week.