WWG Board discussed concerns on distance learning for Spanish class

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

WWg — Krista Kopperud Human Services Planner for Southwest Health and Human Services gave a presentation on possible expansion of their offices. Kopperud says the organization offers 40 various services they deliver in Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood and Rock Counties.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.