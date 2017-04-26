



jjensen@ncppub.com

Youth in Lyon County had an opportunity to explore how drone engineering and remote sensing can be used in real-world applications during Drone Discovery, a hands-on program conducted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach – Lyon County Friday, April 21. Leading the class were Lyon County 4-H and Youth coordinator, Jill Postma, and K-12 youth program assistant, Laura Beyenhof. “The kids are thinking like engineers to build drones and then worked as an engineering team to create a scenario and decide how a drone could help,” said Postma.

